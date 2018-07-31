Immutep on go to start mid-stage study of eftilagimod alpha

The FDA has signed off on Immutep Limited's (IMMP -6.1% ) IND for IMP321 (eftilagimod alpha), a LAG-3Ig fusion protein. The company plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial, TACTI-002, evaluating the combination of IMP321 and Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or head and neck carcinoma later this year. Preliminary results should be available in 2019.

TACTI-002, expected to enroll up to 120 subjects, will be a Simon two-stage, non-comparative, open-label, single-arm study conducted across ~15 sites in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

IMP321 is a recombinant protein called an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator. It has shown the ability to induce sustained immune responses in cancer patients when used at low doses as a cancer vaccine adjuvant or a systemic effect when used at higher doses (general APC activation).