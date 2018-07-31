More on ONE Gas Q2 results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updates 2018 net income guidance range to $167M-178M, equivalent to $3.15-$3.35 per share reflecting impact of colder-than-normal weather and higher transport volumes.

Capex is expected to be ~$375M-$390M in 2018.

In Q2, residential natural gas sales volumes delivered were 15.6 Bcf (+33% Y/Y); total natural gas sales volumes delivered were 21.8 Bcf (+29%).

Natural gas transportation volumes delivered were 51.8 Bcf (+5%) and total natural gas volumes delivered were 73.6 Bcf (+12%).

Operating margin declined ~325bps to 14% primarily due to higher employee related costs and D&A

