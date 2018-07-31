Kaya Holdings announces preliminary agreement to purchase marijuana grow and manufacturing facility in Eugene for $1.55M

Kaya Holdings (OTCQB:KAYS) has reached a preliminary agreement to purchase a 12,000 square foot indoor marijuana grow and manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon, which has a current capacity to grow in excess of 800 pounds of high quality medical and recreational cannabis annually.

The seller also holds a production license for the manufacture of extracts, oils and edibles, as well as the machines and equipment necessary to begin production, which will be included as part of the real estate purchase.

The parties completed the first stage of the transaction with the seller’s purchase of 2.5M restricted shares in KAYS in a private transaction for $250,000.