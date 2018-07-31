Blue Apron sized up ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer sizes up Blue Apron (APRN +1.4% ) ahead of the company's earnings report on August 2.

"We expect the print to show continued progress on the expense control front, and management commentary likely remains upbeat on the COST rollout," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"However, on the negative side, we continue to view management's FY18 revenue forecasts as too aggressive and hope to see a reset of the bar as we believe that could help the story work over time," he adds.

Over the long term, Oppenheimer continues to see Blue Apron as a potential takeover candidate.