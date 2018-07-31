HyreCar higher 16.9% on preliminary result

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) reports 2Q18 preliminary of $2.1M (+233% Y/Y) due to the increase in customer retention rate, expansion, and new unique users on the company’s site.

2Q18 estimated gross margin is expected to be ~40% vs. 11.4% in 2Q17 due to the renewal of the insurance contract with AIG, which decreased insurance expenses in the second quarter of 2018.

The company had 90,559 (+155% Y/Y) rental days on its proprietary platform for 2Q18.

The company anticipates revenues of at least $10M vs. $3.2M in 2Q17.

Shares +16.9%

Press Release