Fresh Del Monte drops to multi-year low

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is down 14.33% after Q2 results diappoint.

"Uncontrollable factors led by congestion, delays and inclement weather at our loading ports in Central America, substantially lower banana selling prices in Europe, an oversupply of pineapples in North America, continued tightening of the transportation market, and higher commodity costs adversely affected our overall performance," says CEO Mohammed Abu-Ghazaleh.

Shares of FDP drifted down to a multi-year low of $34.46 before bouncing back a bit.

