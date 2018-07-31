Apple faces media scrutiny in China

Chinese state media says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) isn’t doing enough to block prohibited content including pornography, gambling, and counterfeits.

State-run news agency Xinhua and at least four state media outlets have published criticism of the tech giant in the past week.

Apple didn’t comment on the media reports but indicated tools in iMessage that can help filter or block unwanted content. But iOS can’t read encrypted messages, which means it isn’t as effective at eliminating spam as Android.

Yesterday, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it would impose new requirements for mobile phone makers to include spam-filtering features.

If the government found Apple’s tools lacking, authorities could shut down any violating functions.

Apple gets about 20% of its revenue from China.