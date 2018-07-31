KalVista Pharmaceuticals advancing pipeline; $14.6M raised; shares up 4%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV +4.3% ) will be moving KVD900 forward as a potential on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, based upon Phase 1 trial data. A Phase 2 clinical trial should launch before year-end.

Topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating KVD001 in patients with diabetic macular edema should be available in H2 2019.

Phase 2 study assessing KVD900 in HAE should launch by year-end. Topline data expected in 2019.

Sold ~$14.6M of common stock to Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and BVF Partners L.P. in a direct transaction.