Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure +4% post Q2 results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI +4.3% ) reports Q2 revenue of $47.2M (+31% Y/Y) led by 28% increase in revenue days to 9,850 and addition of 24 proppant management systems to the rental fleet.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 800bps to 64%

The company also announces management team changes, including founder and Chairma Bill Zartler resuming his role as CEO and appoints Kyle Ramachandran as President in addition to his current role as CFO.

SOI end the quarter with 122 rental fleet and $74.6M of liquidity

Outlook: Expects 144-146 rental fleet in Q3 and 160-170 by end of Q4.

Previously: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 31)