Medpace up 31% after Q2 beat

Thinly traded Medpace Holdings (MEDP +31.3% ) is up on average volume in early trade after posting better-than-expected Q2 results after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue: $170.1M (up 29% under previous revenue recognition standard).

Net income: $16.6M; EPS: $0.45.

Cash flow ops (6 mo.) up 118% to $64.6M.

2018 guidance: Net service revenue: $461M - 473M (+19%); net income: $69.8M - 73.9M; non-GAAP net income: $92M - 96M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $135M - 141M; EPS: $1.90 - 2.01; non-GAAP EPS: $2.51 - 2.62.