WPT Industrial REIT internalizes management, buys private capital business

WPT Industrial REIT (OTCQX:WPTIF) says it's acquiring the private capital business of WPT Capital Advisors and internalizing the REIT's management.

As part of the transaction, WPT Industrial is forming a new private capital venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Alberta Investment Management Corp.---or AIMCo--to target investing up to $1B of combined equity to pursue value-add and development investments.

WPT Capital Advisors is a joint venture between senior management and affiliates of AIMCo.

The acquisition's purchase price is $20M, consisting of $10M in cash and $10M in Class B WPTIF limited partnership units. WPTIF sees immediate "cash accretion."

The deal also includes a $6.8M termination payment for management agreements to be paid upon internalization and $9.8M deferred equity grant to retain and align new REIT employees with interests of public unitholders.

WPTIF says the deal gives it access to a pipeline of 4.0M square feet of industrial assets across the U.S., including high-barrier markets.

