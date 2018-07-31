Ecolab updates guidance

Ecolab (ECL -0.4% ) expects Q3 EPS of $1.49 to $1.57 vs. $1.57 consensus and full-year EPS of $5.30 to $5.59 vs. $5.38 consensus.

During Q2, Ecolab reports gross margin came in at 41.6% of sales vs. 41.6% a year ago and 42.0% consensus.

CEO update: "Our business continues to improve. We achieved another solid quarter, as strong sales actions and accelerated pricing drove top line growth, delivering 5% acquisition adjusted fixed currency growth. These attractive gains, along with cost efficiencies and a reduced tax rate, more than offset continued rising delivered product costs and yielded the 13% adjusted earnings per share growth."

Previously: Ecolab EPS in-line, misses on revenue (July 31)