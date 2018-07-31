Aptiv higher after earnings

Aptiv (APTV +2.5% ) pokes out a post-earnings gain after posting double-digit revenue and operating income gains in Q2.

Aptive management says the company is still seeing strong business awards. "As we look to the second half of 2018, we expect our portfolio of advanced technologies to drive continued above market growth, as reflected in our increased outlook for the year." says CEO Kevin Clark.

Looking ahead, Aptiv expects Q3 revenue of $3.425B to $3.525B and full-year revenue of $14.35B to $14.55B.

