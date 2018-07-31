Intelsat -3.7% after Q2 miss

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is down 3.7% after its Q2 earnings narrowly missed on top and bottom lines as comparable results dipped slightly Y/Y.

Revenues ticked up fractionally as gains in media and government made up for declines in network services. Excluding ASC 606 adjustments, total revenue fell 4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $415.6M (77% of revenue). Excluding ASC 606, EBITDA fell 7% to $390.5M.

Contracted backlog was $8.7B at quarter's end, including about $1.1B attributable to ASC 606.

Revenue breakout: Network services, $198.5M (down 8%); Media, $234.2M (up 5%); Government, $98.5M (up 15%).

Average fill rate on about 1,850 36 MHz station-kept wide-beam transponders was 79%, down from last quarter's 80%.

Free cash flow from operations was $4.9M; net cash from operations was $57.2M.

It's reiterating full-year guidance for revenues of $2.06B-$2.11B and EBITDA of $1.56B-$1.605B, along with a recently lowered capex forecast of $300M-$350M.

Press release