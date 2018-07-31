Needham raises Integrated Device Technology to 20% upside

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) and raises the price target by $2 to $40, a 20% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton cites better than expected Q1 results driven by solid growths in Communications, Cloud Computing, and Consumer with an anticipated decline in automotive.

Bolton says IDT is “growing organically at a faster rate than the overall semiconductor market” thanks to new products and share gains in Auto, Computing, and Consumer.

Integrated Device Technology shares are up 5.5% to $35.11.

