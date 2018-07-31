Huntsman +2% as strong product demand sparks Q2 earnings beat

Huntsman (HUN +2.5% ) moves higher in early trading after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings that more than tripled, as product demand strengthened across most of its business segments.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $415M compared to $405M in Q1 and $299M in the prior-year quarter, and revenue topped $2.4B from slightly more than $2B a year ago.

Higher average selling prices and higher sales volumes sparked a 30% rise in sales of polyurethanes to $1.3B, up from just over $1B in the same period last year, while revenues in the performance products business gained 6% to $593M from $561M in the prior year.