Windstream-Aurelius trial resumes with dispute focus

After adjourning last week for a few days, Windstream Holdings' (WIN +0.6% ) debt-default trial is set to resume in about five minutes, with oral arguments.

There's no formal timings, but the judge is planning on about 30 minutes covering the 2015 spin-off of Communications Sales & Leasing (now Uniti Group (UNIT +2.1% )), and about one hour covering Windstream's 2017 debt exchange transactions, according to his court order. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's expecting counsel for U.S. Bank and Windstream to address whether ruling in favor of Windstream on the debt exchange would moot a dispute over the spin-off; and wants counsel for Windstream and Aurelius to discuss whether a ruling for Windstream on the spin-off moots Aurelius' objections to the debt exchanges.