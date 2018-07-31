Oxford Square Capital falls after Q2 total investment income trails estimate

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ -4.7% ) dips after Q2 total investment income of $12.5M misses consensus by $670,000.

Q2 core net investment income increased to 18 cents a share, exceeding consensus by a penny, from 15 cents in Q1.

Investment income was made up of $5.9M from debt investments, $6.1M from CLO equity investments, and about $0.5M from all other sources.

Net asset value at Q2 end fell to $7.56 per share vs $7.60 at the beginning of the quarter.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Oxford Square Capital beats by $0.01, misses on total investment income (July 31)

Previously: Oxford Square Capital declares $0.20 dividend (July 31)