Yamana Gold starts higher after BMO upgrade

Yamana Gold (AUY +1.8% ) opens higher after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market perform, saying the discount on the stock is no longer justified after its Q2 production update showed progress in the delivery of the Cerro Moro gold mining project in Argentina.

In its Q2 earnings report, AUY indicated that its estimated production for Cerro Morro was well positioned to exceed the previously provided guidance of 900K oz. of gold, and said the resulting overall higher production estimate for H1 will more than offset the expected production decline in silver.