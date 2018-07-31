Simpson Manufacturing jumps 20% on Q2 results

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD +20% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 17% Y/Y to $308M. Sales by geographical segments: North America $259.82M (+20.4% Y/Y); Europe $45.78M (+1.2% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $2.4M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Sales by product group: Wood construction $260.1M (16.1% Y/Y) and Concrete construction $47.86M (+23% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 104 bps to 45.9% due to increased material costs and operating margin improved by 256 bps to 19.7%.

Segment margins: North America gross 47.6% down by 180 bps and operating 22.5% up by 300 bps ; Europe gross 38.2% up by 100 bps and operating 6.2% down by 290 bps.

Company increased prices on its wood connector products in United States by an average of 11.5% in an effort to offset rising raw materials costs, effective July 1, 2018.

In the first half of the year company received and repurchased 627,271 shares. As of June 30 2018, company has ~$126.4M available for share repurchase through December 31, 2018, under the $275M share repurchase authorization.

FY18 Outlook: Gross margin 45-46%; effective tax rate 26-27%.

