New MGM Resorts deals viewed favorably by Union Gaming

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the joint venture arrangement between MGM Resorts (MGM +0.7%) and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) will increase the speed of market for expansion into sports betting for the companies.
"First movers have the opportunity to begin flooding the market with content and develop extensive user databases and liquidity," he writes.
MGM's market access partnership with Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.4%) is also evaluated favorably. "The agreement with BYD increases distribution and scale to key jurisdictions like Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago, which are significant markets when we think about the importance of scale and liquidity in this business," DeCree says.
