Solar panel glut is offsetting effect of Trump tariffs, SunPower CEO says

A steep global decline in the price of solar modules in recent weeks is nearly offsetting the effect of Pres. Trump’s 30% tariff on imported panels, SunPower (SPWR +2.9% ) CEO Tom Werner said after the company reported an easy Q2 earnings beat.

“If you are building a large power plant your pricing has certainly come back at least halfway to what it was pre-tariff if not all the way,” Werner said. “It’s muting the impact of tariffs.”

Solar module prices are ~12% lower globally since China announced changes to its incentives for solar power on June 1 that have led to an oversupply of panels that had been intended for installation in the country.

Werner said SPWR expects to spend $51M on tariffs in this year's H2, an amount the company would prefer to invest in its next-generation technology and scaling up its U.S. manufacturing.

The price decline “makes domestic manufacturing that much more challenging. We're going to have to increase scale to compete,” Werner said, adding that SPWR was committed to closing its deal to acquire SolarWorld.