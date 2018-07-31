Logitech -4.2% after Q1 beats, upside guide, Blue Microphones acquisition

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) reported Q1 EPS and revenue beats with a 15% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside FY19 guidance has revenue up 9% to 11% Y/Y or about $2.8B to $2.85B (consensus: $2.81B). Operating income guide was raised from $310M to $310M to $325M to $335M.

Acquisition: Logitech agreed to acquire Blue Microphones for $117M in cash with the deal expected to close by the end of next month. The acquisition should contribute about one point of sales growth in FY19.

Press release.

Logitech shares are down 4.2% to $44.03.

