Armstrong World Industries to acquire Steel Ceilings, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI +2.2% ) to acquire the business and assets of Steel Ceilings Inc., with annual revenues of ~$10M. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

AWI CEO Vic Grizzle said, “With SCI, we will bolster our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for metal ceilings and, with radiant and security ceilings in particular, we will add even more capability to our already extensive architectural specialties portfolio. The operation will also be a great fit in terms of quality and service. We look forward to completing the transaction and welcoming the SCI team to AWI in the near future.”