Liberty Global +2.2% after Austria sale, buyback boost

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is up 2.2% after wrapping up a sale of its Austrian unit and boosting its buyback accordingly.

The company's closed a sale of UPC Austria to T-Mobile Austria (DTEGY -0.1% ) for enterprise value of €1.9B; proceeds after debt repayment will be about €900M.

From that, Liberty Global will increase its share repurchase program by $500M, as well as repay some debt across various credit pools.

The $500M adds to a previously announced $2B program and can be spent at any time over the next 12 months.