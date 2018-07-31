More on TriNet Group Q2 results

TriNet Group (TNET +0.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 6.1% Y/Y to $850M.

Net Service Revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $220M.

Total WSEs payroll & payroll taxes processed were up 5% Y/Y to $8.37B; Total WSEs at period end were 318,921 (-3% Y/Y) & Average WSEs of 313,845 (-4% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service revenue margin increased by 79 bps to 25.9%.

Operating & adj. EBITDA margin increased by 182 bps & 266 bps to 8.9% & 11.7% respectively, where Adj. net income jumped 70% Y/Y to $63M.

Cash & equivalents of $202M & total debt of $423M.

