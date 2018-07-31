IES Residential acquires Electrical Contractors North, Inc.

IES Residential, a subsidiary of IES Holdings (IESC +0.6% ) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Electrical Contractors North, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

Robert Lewey, President of IES, said, “The acquisition of ECNI furthers IES Residential’s growth strategy by providing a foothold in the Salt Lake City market with the addition of a strong operator in Boyd Harder. We are pleased to welcome ECNI’s team members to IES and are excited to partner with them to continue to grow the combined company.”