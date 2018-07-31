Total sells Norway offshore acreage to Aker BP for $205M

Total (TOT +1.7% ) agrees to sell stakes in 11 production licenses offshore Norway to Aker BP for $205M.

Aker BP says the portfolio includes four discoveries with net recoverable resources of 83M boe based on estimates from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, with two of the discoveries near fields already operated by the company.

Aker BP, 30% owned by BP, says it should be able to produce ~330M boe/day by 2023 in part because of the recent acquisition of a regional subsidiary of Hess.