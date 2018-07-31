The show goes on: Checking numbers on AMC and MoviePass

AMc Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 5.86% after the company updates that its Stubs A-List program has more than 175K members enrolled.

"With more than 175,000 members enrolled in just five weeks, the growth of AMC Stubs A-List has far exceeded our projections. We also find it reassuring that we consciously designed AMC Stubs A-List to be a profitable program with a price point that is loaded with consumer value while also being sustainable for us and for our guests," says AMC CEO Adam Aron. On the tape, AMC has outperformed rival Cinemark (CNK +1.9% ) this year, up +1.66% YTD vs. +0.11%.

Meanwhile, MoviePass is still planning on future growth. The company says it's taking actions to cut the monthly burn by 60% and sets a future increase of the standard pricing plan to $14.95 per month. MoviePass will also limit the availability of certain movies during their first two weeks of opening and will implement more tactics to prevent abuse of its service.

"As of Q3 and beyond, MoviePass is also generating incremental non-subscription revenue of approximately $4 to $6 per subscriber per quarter," says the company.

MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) trades at $0.81 just a week out from the company's 1-for-250 reverse stock split. The company risks hearing from the Nasdaq if its share prices stays below $1.00.