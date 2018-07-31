WWE, Foxtel renew Australian broadcast deal

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 2.8% after renewing its partnership with Foxtel for Australian broadcasts.

FOX8 will continue to air Raw live (10 a.m. Tuesdays) and SmackDown live (10 a.m. Wednesdays), and will now re-air Raw and SmackDown in Tuesday night and Wednesday night prime-time respectively. Fox Sports will air one-hour versions in prime-time each week.

Foxtel will also make the shows available on demand after their airings.