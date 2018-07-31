PJT Partners jumps after Q2 EPS exceeds consensus by more than 30%

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) gains 10% after Q2 EPS blows past consensus by 10 cents.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 42 cents rose from 27 cents a year ago, while revenue increased 20% to $130.7M from $109.3M.

Year-to-date, PJT has repurchased 1.6M share equivalents through net settlements, partnership unit exchanges, and share repurchases. It expects to repurchase about 256,000 more partnership units next month.

Advisory revenue jumped 34% to $98.3M Y/Y.

