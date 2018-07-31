McEwen Mining says Q2 production jumped 45% while AISC fell 2%

McEwen Mining (MUX +0.2% ) is flat after reporting slightly larger than expected Q2 loss, as Q2 production surged 45% Y/Y to more than 47K gold equiv. oz. while all-in sustaining costs fell by 2% to $816/oz.

During H1, gold equiv. oz.produced jumped by 47% and all-in sustaining costs rose by just 1% Y/Y.

MUX says construction at its 100%-owned Gold Bar mine in the U.S. is advancing on schedule for completion by year-end 2018, targeting commercial production in Q1 2019.

Gold Bar is projected to produce ~55K oz., 74K oz. and 68K oz. of gold, respectively, during the first three years of operation beginning in 2019.