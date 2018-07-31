Keane Group higher 3% post Q2 results

Keane Group (FRAC +3.2% ) reports Q2 annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet of $20M (+91% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 810bps to 19.2%.

In July 2018, Keane acquired ~90,000 hydraulic horsepower and related support equipment from Refinery Specialties for $34.6M.

During Q3, Keane expects ~27 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets; total revenue is expected to be ~$565M-590M; for the cementing business, run-rate revenue of $70M-90M, on margins of ~20%-25%.

Cash and equivalents stood at $109.5M.

