Arconic seeks to sell unit that made panels in London's Grenfell fire

Arconic (ARNC +3.8% ) says it is seeking to sell the unit that made the building panels involved in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 72 people.

ARNC is facing lawsuits and investigations related to the fire, saying it spent $4B during Q2 on related costs, but JPMorgan Chase says in an analyst note that the planned sale suggests ARNC does not see potential liabilities related to the fire “as an impediment to finding a buyer.”

ARNC is conducting a strategic review of its business, and said in its Q2 report that the decision to sell its building and construction systems division is the first outcome of the review.