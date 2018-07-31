Huttig Building Products up 17% post Q2 results

Huttig Building Products (HBP +17.7% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 12.4% Y/Y to $223.4M due to ~7.7% increase in new residential construction activity.

Sales by product groups: Millwork product $103.5M (+3% Y/Y); Building products $99.4M (+24% Y/Y) and wood product $20.5M (+11% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 100 bps to 20.2% due to increase in direct sales volumes and operating margin declined by 112 bps to 0.94%.

Adj. EBITDA was $6.5M (+1.6% Y/Y) and margin was 2.91% down by 31 bps .

“While still in the very early stages of executing our sales growth initiatives, we estimate that our growth during the quarter, based on our current sales mix by market segment, was nearly 6% above that of the growth in the national housing market. Looking forward, we will remain focused on executing our growth plans, improving our gross margins, and managing our working capital”, commented Jon Vrabely, President and CEO.

Previously: Huttig Building Products misses by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 30)