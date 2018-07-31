Pfizer's Read thinks drug rebates going bye-bye in U.S.

In this morning's earnings call, Pfizer (PFE +3% ) chief Ian Read said he believes the Trump administration plans to eliminate rebates on prescription drug purchases, although he has no clear idea when such a policy would be implemented.

Earlier this month, the administration proposed a change that would trim current protections that allow drug makers to kick back monies to insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in exchange for preferential treatment on formularies.

