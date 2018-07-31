Baytex Energy slips 4% post Q2 results

Baytex Energy (BTE -4.3% ) reports Q2 oil equivalent production down 3% to 70,664 boe/d.

Production statistics: Heavy oil: 25,544 (-0.1%) bbl/d; Light oil & condensate: 21,100 (-5.7%) bbl/d; NGL: 9,419 (-2.8%) bbl/d; Natural gas: 87,605 (-3.8%) mcf/d.

Average prices: Heavy oil: $49.70/bbl (+32.1%); Light oil & condensate: $86.75/bbl (+43%) bbl/d; NGL: $31.37 (+38.2%); Natural gas: $2.56/mcf (-29.3%).

Net debt was C$1.78B.

Post the closure of Raging River transaction, BTE revises production estimate to 70,095 boe/d, and exploration & development capital of C$172.4M.

