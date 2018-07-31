More on TrueBlue Q2 results

TrueBlue (TBI +0.4% ) reports Q2 revenue of $614.3M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Segment revenue: People Ready of $377.5M (+1.8% Y/Y); People Management of $178.8M (-7.3% Y/Y) & People Scout of $58M (+24.7% Y/Y).

Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 150 bps to 27%; Adj. EBITDA increased 40 b ps to 5.4%.

Segment margin: People Ready increased 97 bps to 6.2%; People Management declined 64 bps to 2.6% & People Scout declined 224 bps to 19.5%.

Repurchased stock of $19M & $74M available under authorization.

Debt to total capital was 17% for Q2.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue of $662-677M; PeopleReady $413-423M; PeopleManagement $181-185M; PeopleScout $68-70M; Adj. net income of $29.9-32.4M; Adj. EBITDA of $41.3-44.3M; EPS of $0.54-0.60; Adj. EPS of $0.75-0.81 & Capex of $4M.

