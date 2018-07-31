McKesson appoints Brian S. Tyler, Ph.D. as president and chief operating officer

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) appoints Brian S. Tyler, Ph.D. as president and chief operating officer, effective August 2, 2018.

Tyler will report to John Hammergren, chairman and chief executive officer, and will become a member of the executive committee.

Tyler has served as chairman of the management board, McKesson Europe, President of McKesson North American Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services, McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical, McKesson Medical-Surgical and McKesson Specialty Health, as well as executive vice president of corporate strategy and business development.

