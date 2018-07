William Lyon Homes slips after trimming top end of year home deliveries view

William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.2% ) slips after trimming the top end of its guidance range for its 2018 home deliveries.

Most other homebuilders, though, are on the rise today. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB), which includes several large homebuilders, is up almost 1% .

The homebuilder now expects 2018 home deliveries of 4,400-4.,700 compared with the 4,400-4,750 units from its Q1 earnings release.

WLH boosted guidance for its year home sales revenue to $2.25B-$2.35B from $2.2B-$2.3B in its May 8 guidance.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 58 cents compares with 49 cents a year ago.

New home deliveries 1,082, up 30%, as home sales revenue rose 23% to $518.4M.

Average sales price of new homes delivered fell 6% to $479,100.

Net new home orders 1,270, up 25%; dollar value of orders increased 12% to $623.1M.

