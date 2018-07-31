U.S. Silica forecasts strong H2 for locally sourced sand, sending shares +3%

U.S. Silica (SLCA +3.3% ) offers an upbeat forecast for H2 of this year on strong demand for locally sourced sand, helping its shares rebound after disappointing Q2 results.

CEO Bryan Shinn said during SLCA's earnings conference call that he expects 15%-16% of all Permian sand demand to be met locally by mid-2019, adding that "the trend towards longer laterals and more sand per well is continuing and will drive strong demand into 2019 and beyond."

Shinn said he does not yet see oil and gas producers from the Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi basins buying frac sand from the regional and in-basin sand producers.

SLCA expects to begin accreting cash in H2 and "quickly generate significant cash flows in 2019, delivering free cash flow yield approaching 15% next year," Shinn said.