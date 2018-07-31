Maxar -5% as earnings show decline in space business

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 5% lower after a beat in Q2 earnings that indicated a decline in core space systems revenues, and a forecast for full-year revenue declines.

Revenue and EBITDA jumped primarily due to the acquisition of DigitalGlobe's imagery business. EBITDA came to $171.2M vs. a year-ago $66M.

Revenue by segment: Space systems, $329.9M (down 2.5%); Imagery, $212M (up 1,845% from $10.9M with DigitalGlobe acquisition); Services, $66.3M (up 144%); intersegment eliminations, -$29.3M.

EBITDA by segment: Space systems, $42.2M (down 31.3%); Imagery, $136.2M (up from $6.5M); Services, $6.9M (up 46.8%).

The company reaffirmed expectations for the full year that revenues would decline 2-4%, adjusted segment EBITDA margins would come in around 33%, cash flow from operations would be $300M-$400M, and adjusted EPS would come in at the high side of $4.65-$4.85.

Earnings call slides

Press release