Significant portion of California pot failing safety tests

Cannabis consumers in California should be aware that they may be ingesting weed that lags state-sanctioned safety standards that went into effect July 1.

About 20% of the pot tested failed to meet state standards, mainly (68% of the batches tested) due to inaccurate claims on the labels, including overstating the amount of THC in the product. Almost 20% of the failures were due to excessive pesticide residue, about 6% from microbial impurities and 5% due to the presence of concentrated waxes and oils that harbor residual solvents like ethanol and butane.

There are 57 labs in the state authorized to test marijuana. Almost 5,300 batches have been tested since the first of the month. According to an industry trade group, only 5% of cannabis products are tested for safety. Some experts believe as much as half of the pot grown is contaminated with potentially dangerous chemicals or bacteria.

Beginning in 2019, all marijuana products sold in California will also be tested for heavy metals and mycotoxins (toxins from mold).

Source: OC Register

