NYT: Facebook identifies coordinated campaign to shape midterms (updated)

Facebook (FB +1.6% ) has detected a coordinated influence campaign, using fake accounts, to influence the U.S. midterm elections, The New York Times reports.

The company is preparing to announce its findings, which it's already shared with U.S. lawmakers this week, according to the report.

Facebook's been unable to tie the campaign to Russia, though it believes Russia may be involved. Issues including "Unite the Right" and "#AbolishICE" are the focus of the fake accounts' activities.

Previous work by the Russia-linked Internet Research Agency focused on inflaming divisive American issues ahead of the 2016 election.

Updated 12:47 p.m.: Facebook has posted. "Today we removed 32 Pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior," the company says. While it doesn't know who's behind the effort, "we are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week ... It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency has in the past."