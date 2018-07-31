U.S. Treasury recommends streamlining fintech regulation to foster innovation

The U.S. Department of Treasury points out areas where the regulatory landscape can be improved to better support nonbank financial institutions, embrace financial technology, and foster innovation.
The department issued today the last report of four-part series on core principles for financial regulation.Among its recommendations:
Better enable digital communications, data sharing, and cloud computing and machine learning to improve efficiency.
Set a national data security and breach notification standard, permit customers to withdraw prior data authorizations, and develop more secure data-sharing methods.
Update rules to allow technological advantages such as facilitating service partnerships between banks and nonbank companies and further digitizing the mortgage process; encourage faster retail payments systems.
Facilitate experimentation by working with federal and state regulators to start a "regulatory sandbox" system to foster innovations from new and existing market participants and reform procurement rules.
