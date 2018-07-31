Eurozone annual inflation rises 2.1% in July

Eurozone inflation unexpectedly accelerated in July to 2.1% Y/Y, underlining the case for the European Central Bank to wind down its asset purchase program this year.

Core inflation, which outstrips volatile items such as energy and food, picked up to an annual rate of 1.1% from 0.9% in the previous month.

ECB left interest rates on hold and confirmed plans to wind up its massive bond-purchasing stimulus program in December last week.

Eurozone unemployment held steady at 8.3% in July, its lowest level since December 2008.

Source: Investing.com

