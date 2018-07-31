Denny's Corporation slides 6.5% post Q2 results

Denny's Corporation (DENN -6.5% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 18% Y/Y to $157.3M.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales decreased 0.7%, including decreases of 0.1% at company restaurants and 0.8% at domestic franchised restaurants.

Excluding the negative holiday shift, domestic system-wide same-store sales would have been nearly flat.

Operating income grew 11.5% Y/Y to $19M.

Company Restaurant operating margin was $16.2M and Franchise operating margin was $25.5M.

Adj. EBITDA increased 0.2% Y/Y to $27.2M

Adj. FCF increased 4.0% Y/Y to $13.7M.

The company repurchased $12.7M shares & had ~$167M remaining in authorized share repurchases under its existing $200M share repurchase authorization.

2018 Outlook: Same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0%-2%; 35-45 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant decline of 5-10 restaurants; total operating revenue $626-634M including franchise and license revenue $216-219M; Company Restaurant operating margin 15%-16% and Franchise operating margin 47%-48%; total G&A expenses $67-69M; Adj. EBITDA $105-107M; D&A $27-28M; net interest expense $19.5-20.5M; effective income tax rate 16-19% with cash taxes of $3-5M; Cash capital expenditures of $33-35M & Adj. FCF $48-50M.

