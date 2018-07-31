PNM Resources up 2% on Q2 results and guidance update

PNM Resources (PNM +2% ) raises its consolidated ongoing diluted per share to $1.91 to $1.98 for 2018 and $2.08 to $2.18 for 2019.

"We have raised 2018 and 2019 guidance based on higher load growth trends at PNM and continued strong demand at TNMP. In addition, hotter temperatures increased second quarter earnings," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM's Chairman, President & CEO. "At TNMP, we have increased capital spending in 2018 to serve their growing needs. Plans for capital spending beyond 2018 will be further evaluated as we progress through the year."

Previously: PNM Resources beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (July 31)