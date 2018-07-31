Pioneer Energy Services -22% after Q2 earnings miss, downside guidance

Pioneer Energy Services (PES -22.2% ) plunges more than 20% after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and issuing guidance for reduced revenues in Q3.

PES says Q2 revenue from its production services business rose 7% Q/Q and 42% Y/Y to $97.4M, with 23% gross margin as a percentage of revenue, down slightly from 24% in Q1 and flat Y/Y; Q2 drilling services revenue totaled $57.4M, up 7% Q/Q and 48% Y/Y.

Working capital at the end of Q2 was $116.9M, down from $130.6M at year-end 2017; cash and cash equivalents totaled $63.5M, down from $75.6M at year-end 2017.

PES sees Q3 revenue from its production services business to come in 3%-5% lower than Q2, with margins estimated at 23%-25% of revenue.