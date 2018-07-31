Tesla pulls in extra workers for Model 3 line

Tesla (TSLA +2.3% ) is taking extra steps to boost vehicle and battery production, according to a CNBC report.

The company's measures include putting up employees in hotels that have been flown in from out of state and temporarily pulling in employees from unrelated divisions to work on the Model 3 lines.

Sources tell CNBC the efforts to boost Model 3 production are impacting other areas of the company and in some cases slowing down service functions. It's uncertain the extent that the company's Model 3 focus is having on the development of the solar business, although that would be a nice question for tomorrow's post-earnings conference call.

Tesla's statement on enlisting workers for the Model 3 line: "We've historically encouraged employees from around the company who want to assist in delivering vehicles or helping out in the factory towards the end of the quarter. This is purely voluntary and intended to help give employees in different departments a firsthand look at what goes into building and delivering our vehicles. While this has been a good thing in the past, it has never had a major impact on production and employees are only put in roles that are appropriate for their skills and abilities. Regardless, this will likely happen less moving forward since, as we've previously announced, we're in the process of smoothing out our deliveries through the quarter."